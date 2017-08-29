China evasive on road construction in Doklam

China on Tuesday remained ambiguous on whether it has stopped its road building in Doklam, which triggered the over 70-day standoff between border troops of India and China that ended on Monday.

“In order to meet the needs of defending the borders and improving the living condition, China has long been engaged in infrastructure development, including the roads constructions in Donlang (Doklam) area,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing here.

“We will take into consideration all relevant factors, including the weather, to make relevant construction plan in accordance with the situation on the ground,” she added when asked if China will continue with building the road in the area.

The construction of a Chinese road at Doka La in disputed Doklam plateau had triggered a military stand-off between the People’s Liberation Army and Indian soldiers in mid June.

On Monday, both sides decided to disengage from the point of face-off, ending the crisis between the two Asian giants.

The Chinese road construction was being done at Doka La, which is close to Siliguri corridor that connects India’s northeast with the rest of the country.

Doklam area is also claimed by India’s ally Bhutan.