BJP-Sena Indulge in Fix-Match

BY SUNIL DANG

New Delhi’s strong rebuttal to the Chinese army in Doklam is an aftermath of long-term diplomatic investment in Tokyo, which helped us generate quadrangular pressure on Xi Jin-ping to back off from Doklam. In previous issues we had highlighted that China is playing mind game with India on Doklam but New Delhi would be able to crackdown Beijing’s Doklam code as India was better prepared both militarily and diplomatically. India’s Doklam ploy of showing restrain and mustering pressure from other poles of global polity on China can be expected further at the NSG. Here, Russia will be playing the pivotal role while the US would stand solidly behind India as they were during Doklam. New Delhi has already begun the process by initiating its bargains with Russia on Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. Russia may be trying to persuade India on the power plant deal, but it’s for sure that the power plant would get Indian nod only when Moscow clears Beijing hurdle from Indian bid to NSG membership. However, it would be interesting to see what alibi China gives while endorsing Indian bid to the NSG as in coming times too, India would continue to be a non-signatory of NPT and CTBT.

There are news that Indian government is planning to merge few more ministries, especially all transport ministries — railways, civil aviation, surface transport and shipping. But, the question is who will handle this giant ministry — Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu or someone else? During a consultation with senior BJP and RSS leaders, I come to know that Suresh Prabhu won’t be the person handling this giant ministry but it was astonishing for me that Gadkari is not interested in this new giant ministry. Actually, the Nagpur lawmaker wants to go back to Maharashtra politics, which I think is not possible in current political set up. The rolling of dice in Maharashtra has been in such a way that both BJP and Shiv Sena are indulged in a ‘fix match,’ leaving no role for the opposition as Shiv Sena has shun away with that role. Otherwise, what could be the reason for BJP extending unconditional support to the Shiv Sena post BMC poll results? So, it depends upon Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s wit and grit while convincing Gadkari for his new role.

Historically, Patna has remained fulcrum of opposition politics. Whether, it was emergency, making of grand alliance or recent grand rally organized by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. In this grand rally, Lalu Yadav has proved that he still maintains mojo among his voters. By managing 19 parties participate in his rally, he successfully proved that he is still a ‘king maker’ and can be one of the pivots of opposition in coming Lok Sabha polls. But, the man who stole the show there was JDU strongman Sharad Yadav. The Rajya Sabha lawmaker not only attended the rally after receiving repeated reprimands from the party he belongs, he termed Nitish Kumar’s decision to align with BJP a ‘trait with public mandate.’ Now, it would be interesting to see whether he resigns from the party and Rajya Sabha membership or wait for his expulsion from the party and sit in the Upper House in a row where former SP leader Amar Singh sits? However, one thing is for sure that new combination and permutation has started to take place in national Indian politics. Like all principal opposition, Left is also busy in its own poll gimmick. If some of the reports are to be believed, Sitaram Yechury camp in the left is well planned to bring Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar at national level. But, in what role? Being known to Manik Sarkar and his role in left politics, anything less than Polit Bureau Chief or General Secretary of the party would be an injustice to Sarkar’s services to the left. He deserves to succeed Yechury. However, this ploy would be effective only when Manik Sarkar agrees to shift from Agartala to New Delhi. Remaining stationed in Tripura and dreaming of dethroning Narendra Modi from New Delhi would lead to creating castles in the hay. In such case, it may happen that Left party loses its one stronger bastion after West Bengal.

On 29th of August, which is birthday of Indian Hockey legend Major Dhaynchand, whole nation celebrates National Sports Day, nut its ironical that first sportsperson who was bestowed on Bharat Ratna is Sachin Tendulkar.

Jai Ho!