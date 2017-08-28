Priyanka Vadra recovering: Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Vadra, admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) last week after she was diagnosed with dengue, is recovering well and will soon be discharged, the hospital authorities said on Monday.

“Priyanka Vadra is convalescing. She has no fever now and her vital results are showing progressive recovery,” said a statement by D.S. Rana, Chairman, Board of Management at SRGH.

Priyanka Vadra was admitted to the hospital on August 23 and her treatment is being monitored by chest medicine consultant Arup Basu. Basu is also the doctor for Congress President Sonia Gandhi.