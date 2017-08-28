Dera chief Ram Rahim sentenced to 10 years in jail

Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years jail for the rape and sexual exploitation of two female disciples.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court judge Jagdeep Singh, who announced the sentence, had on Friday held the Dera chief guilty of rape and criminal intimidation of the two female disciples in 1999.

The Dera chief was flown to Rohtak jail on Friday after the conviction. The sentencing was announced inside the jail premises by the CBI special judge.