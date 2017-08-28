BJP MLA Kirti Kumari in Rajasthan dies of swine flu

BJP MLA Kirti Kumari, from Mandalgarh in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, died early on Monday due to swine flu. She was 50.

On August 26 she was admitted in Kota hospital where she was diagnosed with the disease. She was referred to government-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur and late on Sunday, when her condition became critical she was transferred to Fortis Hospital, a private hospital.

“Early morning at around 7.15 a.m. she breathed her last. She was brought here late yesterday evening,” a doctor at Fortis Hospital told IANS.

As per data available on medical and health department website, from January 1 this year till August 9, at least 59 swine flu deaths have been reported in the state and 463 people have tested positive for the disease.