Dera violence: Toll rises to 38

With two more people succumbing to their injuries, the death toll in the violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has risen to 38, Haryana government officials said on Sunday.

Out of these, 32 deaths have been reported in Panchkula, while six persons have died in Sirsa town, where the headquarters of the sect is located.

Haryana Director General of Police B.S. Sandhu told media here that out of the 38 people, 24 have been identified and post-mortem examination had been conducted on the bodies.

“These include 11 people each from Haryana and Punjab, and one each from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand,” he said.

As many as 264 persons were injured, out of which only 17 were still admitted in the General Hospital, Panchkula, including three police personnel.