CBI registers FIR in Srijan scam

The CBI on Saturday said it has registered cases against an NGO official and several bank officials to probe into the Rs 1,000-crore Srijan scam in Bihar.

The central agency on Friday filed FIR against Director of Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti, Manorama Devi, and multiple branch managers and officials from two Bank of Baroda branches.

The action came after the Union Home Ministry gave its consent on August 24.

The CBI has also booked the then cashier and head assistant of special land acquisition office in the fresh FIR.

The charges mentioned in the FIR included cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating by impersonating beside other charges.

So far 14 FIRs have been lodged and 18 accused have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Bihar Police, which began a probe following an order by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Srijan scam involves the Bhagalpur-based NGO which used to provide vocational training to women.

The NGO allegedly pilfered funds meant for government welfare schemes from the bank accounts of the Bhagalpur district administration.