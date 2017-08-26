Army moves in to vacate Dera headquarters in Sirsa

Army and paramilitary forces moved in to get the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters vacated near Sirsa town in Haryana on Saturday, a day after the sect chief was convicted of rape, sparking large-scale violence by his supporters.

There are still thousands of Dera followers inside the sect headquarters, around 260 km from here, sources said.

On Friday, tens of thousands of supporters of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh went on the rampage in Haryana and Punjab, to vent their anger against the court verdict.