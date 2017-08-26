‘Give a Kick to your Comfort Zone & be the Finisher and Champion of Today & Tomorrow

8th Champions Run 2017

To Participate in 8th Champions Run:

https://justplaysportz.com/events/Champions-Run-2017

RACE CATEGORIES:

1) 10km Challenge Timed Run (Men & Women) Fee – Rs.650/-

10km Challenge – Open category (Age 15 years and above)

10km Challenge – Junior Veterans (Age 40 to 55 years)

10km Challenge – Senior Veterans (Age 55 years and above)

Cash Prizes for 10k Open

• 1st Position – Male Winner (Indian Nationals only) – Rajrani Pratham Puruskar 2017 – Rs. 21000/-

• 1st Position – Female Winner (Indian Nationals only) – Malkarani Pratham Puruskar 2017 – Rs.21000/-

• 2nd & 3rd Position – (Indian Nationals only) – Rs.5000/- & Rs.3000/- respectively

• Top 10 Positions – Gift Hampers

Cash Prizes for 10K Junior Veterans (Men & Women)

• 1st Position — Rs. 5,000/-

• 2nd Position – Rs. 3,000/-

• 3rd Position – Rs. 2,000/-

Prizes for 10 K Senior Veterans (Men & Women) – Attractive Gift Prizes to Top 3 Winners

2) 5KM Race Categories

• 5 km Run – Timed Run (Boys & Girls under 18 Years) Fee – Rs. 450/-

• Couples Run Fee – Rs. 1000/-

Cash Prizes for 5km Boys and Girls – Indian Nationals only (School Id is Mandatory)

• 1st Position – Rs 3,000/-

• 2nd Position – Rs 2,000/-

• 3rd Position – Rs 1,000/-

Attractive Gift prizes for Top 5 Winners of 5Km (Boys & Girls)

Prizes for 5 Km Couple Run Timed Run –

Appreciation Award and Goodies Bag for Top 3 Winners

3) 1km Race Categories Fee-Rs. 230

• 1 km Family FUN RUN

• 1 Km Competitive Run

1 Km Competitive Run – Goodies Bag for Top 3 Winners

All registered participants will get BIB, Timing Chip (10km only), T-shirt, Refreshment, Finisher Medal and certificate.

