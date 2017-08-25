Why pellet guns only for Kashmir, asks Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned why pellet guns and human shields were not used to control mob violence in Haryana, wondering whether the forces kept them “only for protesting Kashmiris”, but withdrew his tweets “unconditionally” after deaths were reported in the violence.

Omar Abdullah also demanded sacking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, stating that the latter had enough time to prepare before the situation got out of hand.

“Chilli bombs? Pepper grenades? Pellet guns? Do the forces keep those only for protesting Kashmiris?,” Omar said in a tweet.

“No human shields in Panchkula? Tried & tested crowd control technique much appreciated in many TV news studios not long ago,” he said, as thousands of supporters of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim indulged in violence after his conviction in a rape case.

The National Conference leader however unconditionally withdrew his tweets, without deleting them, following the reports of rising death toll.

“Although I’d tweeted it before any deaths took place I can’t help feeling that my tweet about the pellet guns is inconsiderate & misplaced,” he said.

“There is no point deleting it but I do withdraw it unconditionally with my condolences to the families of all deceased & prayers for injured,” he added.

At least 30 people were killed as security forces fired at rampaging mobs at Panchkula, Haryana.

“Good God. This madness needs to end & end now. No man, much less a convicted rapist, is worth this much death and destruction,” Omar reacted.

Omar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack the Haryana Chief Minister.

“PM Modi should sack his Haryana CM for gross dereliction of duty. The CM had more than enough time to prepare for this eventuality.”