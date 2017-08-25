CBI raids Satyendar Jain’s residence, AAP cries foul

A CBI team on Friday raided Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence in connection with a money laundering case but his AAP rejected the charges and called the move an effort to “frame” him.

An official of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the raid was conducted at four different places and the agency had also registered a case in the matter of disproportionate assets.

“Four places in Delhi including the official residence of the Minister, one of the places of his shell company and two of the places of his associates, were raided today (Friday). The CBI on Thursday has also registered an FIR of having disproportionate asset against Jain,” the official told IANS.

The CBI has also claimed to have recovered some certain incriminating documents during searches.

Jain — who holds several important portfolios including Health and PWD — also confirmed the development, tweeting: “CBI reached my home for search.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied all the charges against its leader and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the CBI.

“Jain is facing the charges of money laundering which is completely false. The BJP at Centre is misusing the CBI and the Income Tax department and is trying to frame Jain,” AAP said in a statement.

The agency registered a case under charges of Prevention of Corruption Act and abetment charge under Indian Penal Code against Jain, his wife and four of his associates.

“It has been alleged that Jain while functioning as a public servant has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of Rs 1.62 crore during December 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017,” the CBI official said, adding Jain’s wife and associates have allegedly abetted the commission of said offence.

The CBI in April this year had registered a preliminary inquiry against Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16 and found during its inquiry that Jain and his associates were involved in money laundering through shell companies.

This apart, before becoming public servant, Jain was allegedly involved in laundering of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-2012 through the shell companies based in Delhi, the CBI official said.

“It was also alleged that Jain had control over these shell companies either in the form of being one of the directors and by holding 1/3rd shares of these firms in his name or in the names of his family members and others. Although, he had resigned from the directorship of three companies in 2013 before contesting election, however, his investments in these companies were allegedly continued.

“It was further alleged that the said companies did not have any business and were shell companies and were utilized for parking money in the form of investments in equity shares in connivance with Kolkata based shell companies,” the CBI official said.

The CBI had also questioned Jain earlier in June in the money laundering case.

The inquiry against the Minister was registered on the basis of several evidences collected against him by the CBI, saying he was involved in money laundering despite being a public servant.

He is accused of being involved in the crime through Kolkata-based companies Prayas Info Pvt Ltd, Akichand Developers and Mangalyatan Project Pvt Ltd — a charge denied by Jain.