Medha Patkar released from Madhya Pradesh jail

Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar, who was granted bail in an abduction case on Wednesday, was released on Thursday evening, informed sources said.

Patkar was granted the bail by the Indore High Court in Madhya Pradesh. She was in a Dhar jail for the last 16 days.

Veteran lawyer Cleeson Rosario, who is also associated with the Narmada Bachao Andolan, told IANS that the bail order could not reach Dhar jail on Wednesday due to which Patkar could not be released.

Dhar jail jailor Satish Upadhyay said that after receiving release orders from Justice Jaisinghpur, Patkar was released about 4 p.m.

Patkar’s supporters welcomed her with gusto and took out rallies in various parts of the city to welcome her.

The activist is fighting against the government’s ‘apathy’ towards the re-settlement of those displaced due to the Sardar Sarovar Dam project on Narmada river.

On August 7, Patkar was detained by police following her hunger strike and admitted to a hospital in Indore. On August 9, Patkar, after being discharged from the hospital, was detained again when she was on her way to Barwani.

Four cases, including kidnapping, were registered against Patkar. The court gave her bail in all the cases and the case of abduction was dismissed.