Mayawati rules out joining Lalu’s rally in Patna

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday said it will not join the August 27 rally — Bhajpa Bhagao, Desh Bachao — in Patna, dealing a blow to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s bid to stitch together a front of all opposition parties.

The history of such experiments has not been heartening, hence the party has decided not to be part of the rally called by Lalu Prasad at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, BSP chief Mayawati told reporters in Lucknow.

“In the past too, the BSP has entered into alliances with some parties but our experience has not been too good, after alliances the other parties have back-stabbed the BSP,” she said, adding that it has been often noticed that after elections, alliances disintegrate.

The four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, however, hinted that she could entertain the grand alliance plan in future if seat sharing was in favour of the BSP.

The party had earlier dissociated itself from a poster on Twitter showing Mayawati with other opposition leaders. It even had a picture of her with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is at daggers drawn with the BSP.

Akhilesh Yadav is flying to Patna on August 27 to attend and address the rally, said party chief spokesman Rajendra Choudhary.