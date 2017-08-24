Du Plessis to lead World XI vs Pakistan in Lahore in September

South African Faf du Plessis will lead a star-studded 14-member World XI that will play three Twenty20 Internationals for the Independence Cup against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium here on September 12, 13 and 15, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday.

The World-XI comprises five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the West Indies, and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Besides du Plessis, the other South Africans in the side include Hashim Amla, David Miller, Morne Morkel and leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

The squad will feature Australians George Bailey, Ben Cutting and wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine.

Darren Sammy, who was a part of the Pakistan Super League 2 Final, will lead the West Indian representation alongside Samuel Badree.

There is one player each from England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Paul Collingwood, Tamim Iqbal, Thisara Perera and Grant Elliott respectively.

The only countries which do not have a representation in the World XI squad are India and Zimbabwe.

Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-England coach Andy Flower will be the coach of the side, which will arrive in Lahore on September 11 after attending a two-day camp in Dubai.

“I am honoured to have been appointed as captain of such a diverse, attractive and well-balanced side,” captain Faf du Plessis said in a statement.

“Like most of the players, I look forward to my maiden tour to Lahore and play my part in the safe and gradual resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,” he added.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy.