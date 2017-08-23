Working out ‘extremely’ important for Sunny, Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol says working out is so essential for him and his elder brother and actor Sunny Deol that even if there is no gym facility sometimes, they would manage to find a solution.

Sunny and Bobby Deol will be next seen in “Poster Boys”, directed by Shreyas Talpade, for the shooting of which they had to spend some time in Bhor, Pune.

The hotel where they were staying at, did not have any gym facility or any workout equipment. So the actors decided to get their own equipment from their farmhouse in Lonavala.

“For me and bhaiya (Sunny), working out is extremely important no matter where we are. This is how it has always been. Bhor is such a beautiful location with amazing views. We would wake up early every morning. We would start as early as 4 a.m. and work out for 90 minutes as we would have early morning shoots right after,” Bobby said in a statement.

Inspired by a real-life incident, “Poster Boys” is a story about three men, who are shocked to find their photos being used as part of a vasectomy campaign.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti Talpade.

The light-hearted comedy-drama is slated to release on September 8.