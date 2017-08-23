Singer Mel B throws water at Simon Cowell

Singer Mel B threw a cup of water at music mogul Simon Cowell while shooting for an episode of “America’s Got Talent” and walked off the stage after he took a sly jab at her sex life.

Cowell left Mel B infuriated after he compared a disappointing act to her wedding night, reports express.co.uk.

“I feel like this would be a lot like Mel’s wedding night, a lot of anticipation…not much promise or delivery,” he said.

The former Spice Girls singer, who is going through a divorce with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, looked stunned, and grabbed her drink and threw it at Cowell.

The cameras then panned around to Mel, who stormed off the stage and out of the venue to the applause of the crowd.

“Mel B is out,” host Tyra Banks said.

She returned to take her place on the judging panel once again in time for the next act.