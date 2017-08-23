Katrina Kaif wants to be in ‘Game of Thrones’

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is a huge fan of character Jon Snow from the popular American fantasy drama “Game of Thrones”, says she would like to be part of the show.

Katrina, 34, shared a photograph on Instagram from a photoshoot, in which she is seen sporting a tribal-inspired swimwear with silver anklets, and expressed her desire to join the TV series.

“Can I be in ‘Game Of Thrones’ pleeeeeasseee… I love Jon Snow. Please take me in the show. Moody and brooding is my thing,” she captioned the image.

The seventh season of “Game of Thrones” has reached its finale with only one episode left.