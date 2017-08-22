Supreme Court strikes down triple talaq for six months

BY JAVED AHMED

The Supreme Court today upheld triple talaq and ask government to make a legislation.

Triple talaq will not be in operation for six months, says Supreme Court and asks govt to come out with legislation on triple talaq.

Supreme Court also expresses hope the Centre’s legislation will take into account concerns of Muslim bodies and Sharia law.

All political parties to keep their differences aside and help Centre in bringing out law on triple talaq, says SC.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said triple talaq being practised by the Muslim community as “unconstitutional”, “arbitrary” and “not part of Islam”.

A five judge constitutional bench by a 3:2 majority judgement said there is no constitutional protection for triple talaq.

Justices Kurien Joseph, Rohinton Fali Nariman and Udey Umesh Lalit held that triple talaq is not integral to Islam, is banned in law and lacks approval of the Shariat.

However, Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice S. Abdul Nazir, in a minority judgment, said triple talaq is integral to Islamic practices and enjoys constitutional protection.

Khehar in his judgement urged parliament to pass a law to deal with the issue.

He, however, injuncted Muslim men from pronouncing instant triple talaq for next six months within which he implored the political parties to shed their difference and enact a law.