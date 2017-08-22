Sasikala, Dinakaran faction wants Tamil Nadu CM changed

The AIADMK group headed by jailed General Secretary V.K. Sasikala’s nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran on Tuesday informed Governor C.V. Rao that it wants the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to be changed, a faction member said.

Speaking to a television channel Sasikala-Dinakaran loyalist Thangathamizh Chelvan said: “We have told the Governor that we will be taking steps to change Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.”

He said: “We are taking steps to change the Chief Minister.”

According to him, the party legislators would meet and elect a new Chief Minister.

The Dinakaran faction was upset over their isolation in the party.

Nineteen legislators belonging to the Dinakaran faction met the Governor on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan.