Rihanna loving her relationship with Saudi billionaire beau Hassan Jameel

Singer Rihanna’s relationship with Saudi billionaire beau Hassan Jameel is totally different to her romance with singer-rapper Chris Brown.

“Hassan is a very private person, especially when it comes to his love life. He doesn’t want to bring any shame to his family name by having his every move splashed all over the tabloids, and being the subject of any public dramas,” a source told hollywoodlife.com

“Hassan’s fortune provides him the luxury of living a rock star life – dating beautiful women, jetting around the world, limos, staying in the very best hotels. But it also allows him to pay for a huge security detail, which he uses to maintain his privacy,” the source added.

The “Work” hitmaker also appreciates that Jameel doesn’t crave the spotlight.

“Rihanna is totally cool with keeping things out of the spotlight.

“After the nightmare she went through with Chris she really doesn’t want to have another splashy public romance and she loves the fact that Hassan doesn’t want to be in the spotlight, or be famous, there’s no competition between them, he allows her to be the star and to shine,” the insider added.