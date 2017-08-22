Naomi Watts says David Lynch is one of her mentored

Actress Naomi Watts says filmmaker David Lynch is one of her mentors and is a great friend to her.

The 48-year-old actress shot to fame with Lynch’s cult classic film “Mulholland Drive”, and has now reunited with him on the revival series of “Twin Peaks”, reports metro.co.uk.

“I’m very proud of that film. It changed my life in so many ways, not just because of my career. David Lynch is one of my mentors. He’s a great, great friend. And I’m really proud to be in a film that’s still being discussed and acknowledged, and it doesn’t surprise me,” Watts said.

“People do talk about this film to this day, endlessly, wherever I go,” she added.