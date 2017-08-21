President in Leh, dedicates visit to soldiers

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented the President’s Colours award to the Ladakh Scouts on his first visit outside Delhi after taking charge.

Speaking at the event, also attended by Army chief General Bipin Rawat, the President said his visit to Jammu and Kashmir was dedicated to the armed forces.

“This is my first trip outside Delhi after taking charge as the President. I chose this beautiful Leh in Jammu and Kashmir for my first visit and I am very happy to be amidst our soldiers.

“Being the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, this visit is dedicated to the soldiers,” Kovind told the Scouts in Hindi.

Lauding the Ladakh Scouts, the President recalled their bravery in the conflict of 1947-48, the war with China in 1962, the Pakistan war of 1971 and the Kargil conflict in 1999.

“Stationed in one of the most extreme climatic conditions, your bravery is bigger than your numbers,” he said.

“We have pledged to protect the sovereignty of our nation in all situations. I am sure we will fulfil this pledge and uphold the pride and honour of the country,” he said.

President’s Colours is one of the greatest honours bestowed upon a unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both during war and in peace.

The visit comes days after a scuffle between the Chinese and Indian Armies when some Chinese soldiers tried to cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

The Army chief will also review security in the area.