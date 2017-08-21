Intel 8th Gen core processors coming in September

Chip giant Intel on Monday announced the roll-out of its 8th Gen Intel Core processors for a range of mobile processors designed for thin and light Notebooks and 2-in-1s.

The first wave of 8th Gen Intel Core processor-powered devices featuring i5/i7 processors will come to market beginning September.

Built for smooth 4K video streaming and virtual reality (VR) experience, the 8th Gen family would ensure exceptional performance, immersive entertainment and simple convenience.

“The new mobile family sets the bar for outstanding performance, including a boost of up to 40 per cent gen over gen1 and that jumps to 2×2 if you compare it with a 5-year-old machine,” said Gregory Bryant, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation.

In an editorial, Bryant added: “This is all thanks to the new quad-core configuration, power-efficient micro-architecture, advanced process technology and a huge range of silicon optimisations.”

“The best part? We’ve been able to do all of this without compromising battery life. In fact, you will be able to get up to 10 hours of 4K UHD local video playback on a single charge,” he posted.

The 8th Gen-powered devices will provide 48 per cent faster experience for editing photos or creating a slideshow.

“Editing video footage is now up to 14.7x faster, so rendering what used to take 45 minutes on a 5-year-old PC, now takes three minutes,” Bryant said.

The users can try new advancements like Windows Mixed Reality or go even more immersive with Thunderbolt 3 external graphics (up to 4K) for enhanced gaming and VR.

“8th Gen Intel Core processors will continue to roll out through the coming months, with the first desktop processors coming in the fall, followed by processors for enterprise customers and a broad range of other options purpose-built for different segments,” Bryant announced.