Ileana D’Cruz slams fan for misbehaving with her

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film “Baadshaho”, took to social media to lash out at a fan for misbehaving with her.

“It’s a pretty shitty world we live in. I’m a public figure. I understand that I don’t have the luxury of a private and an anonymous life.

“But that doesn’t give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don’t confuse ‘fan antics’ with that. I am a woman at the end of the day,” Ileana posted on Twitter on August 20.

She did not mention any further details about the incident she went through.

The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, is directed by Milan Luthria. It is releasing on September 1.