Golfer Chawrasia nominated for Arjuna Award

Seasoned Indian golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia, a winner of six international titles including four on the European Tour, has been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award, it was announced on Sunday.

A selection panel appointed by the Sports Ministry had recommended the golfer’s name along with 16 other sportspersons about two weeks back.

Chawrasia’s nomination was finally confirmed when he received an email from the Sports Ministry on Friday night.

The Kolkata-based golfer, currently ranked second on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, will receive the award from the President at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on August 29.

Chawrasia is now set to become the 19th Indian golfer and the 10th Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) member to be conferred the Arjuna Award.

PGTI members who have won the Arjuna Award in the past include Ali Sher (1991), Amit Luthra (1996), Harmeet Kahlon (1997), Jeev Milkha Singh (1999), Shiv Kapur (2002), Jyoti Randhawa (2004), Arjun Atwal (2007), Gaganjeet Bhullar (2013) and Anirban Lahiri (2014).

Chawrasia, the Indian Open champion for the last two years running, joins the illustrious list of Arjuna Awardees thanks to his extraordinary performances at the international level over the last decade.

Chawrasia, the only Indian after Jeev Milkha Singh to have won four events on the European Tour, has also represented India in international team events such as the Rio Olympics and in World Cup last year. He was also part of Team Asia at the EurAsia Cup 2016.

The 39-year-old, who turned professional back in 1997, achieved a major milestone in his career when he secured his maiden overseas win in the Philippines towards the end of last year.

The Golfer had enjoyed a career-best third place finish on the Asian Tour in 2011. He will be looking to improve upon that record in the 2017 season as he is currently placed second on the money list in Asia.

Chawrasia said: “I had dreamt of winning the Arjuna since childhood even before I started playing golf. My inspiration to win the award was famous Kolkata golfer S.K. Jamshed who won the Arjuna in 1975. I still have a picture of his with the award at my home.

“This award will give me a lot of confidence for the battles ahead. I am in a happy space right now, so I am confident of doing well,” he added.