More comfortable in non-glamorous roles: Nargis Fakhri

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who featured in glamorous roles in films like “Main Tera Hero”, “Azhar” and “Housefull 3”, says she is more comfortable doing non-glamorous parts.

The actress walked for designer Anushree Reddy on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017, sporting a fuller frame.

To a question by IANS on whether she is comfortable doing de-glam roles, Nargis said here: “Yeah sure, why not. It takes less time to get ready (laughed). I am actually much more comfortable in an non-glamorous roles.”

She also said that coming from New York, she always believed in easy styling and hates when people make a faux paus.

“Coming from New York City, we wear what we feel like wearing and we use fashion as a way to express ourselves and create our own identity. Something I dislike is when certain people deem certain things unfashionable or a faux pas.

“Fashion is an art and everyone has different kind of taste. I prefer to wear gym clothes all day every day because it’s comfortable and casual,” she said.

Reddy, a Hyderabad-based designer showcased a vintage bridal collection titled ‘Niloufer’. She drew inspiration from the beautiful princess of Hyderabad, Niloufer.

The line is about elaborate royal opulence, that harks back to the aura of the majestic Mughal empire. Intricate hand embroidery takes strong influences from details ranging from architecture to jewellery.

Taking the traditional route this season, Reddy’s garments feature zardozi at centre stage and it has been translated into contemporary silhouettes.

Nargis felt empowered while walking the ramp in one of the creations.

“I love Anushree Reddy’s designs, and I like fashion, plus I enjoy walking the ramp. You (I) feel like an empowered Princess walking the runway,” she said.

The actress has just returned from a holiday in Greece.

Asked if she enjoys cutting herself out from the world for some days, she said: “Every human needs to take time out to connect to themselves and to nature.

“My goal is to make my entire life a holiday. If I feel like something is ‘work’, that means I should be doing something else. I’ve learned how important balance is and what is truly important in sustaining happiness in one’s life,” she said.

So what is keeping Nargis busy nowadays?

“There are a few things that I am working on. I prefer to spread my seeds and see what I sow.

“I am trying my hand at different things to see what’s next for me in life. Doing the same things over and over is so boring and predictable for me.

“In this journey, I want to experience many different things, so I can’t be confined to just one job or one way of living. Exploring and experiencing means growing and fulfilment… Life is a beautiful mystery and adventure,” she said.