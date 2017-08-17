US declaration of Hizbul a terror group was long overdue: Centre

The US decision to declare Hizbul Mujahideen as a terror organisation led by an internationally recognised terrorist is “well deserved and long overdue”, the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday.

Highly placed Ministry officials, who did not want to be named, told IANS that the Home Ministry has welcomed the US Department of State’s step designating Hizbul Mujahideen a foreign terrorist organization as “well deserved and long overdue decision”.

The US State Department in an order on Wednesday designated Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organisation under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224.

“These designations seek to deny Hizbul Mujahideen the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks,” said the State Department statement while reminding US citizens that they were prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.

Formed in 1989, Hizbul Mujahideen is one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The group is led by Specially Designated Global Terrorist Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin.

The terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for several attacks including the April 2014 explosive attack in Jammu and Kashmir which injured 17 people.