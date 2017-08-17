Real JD-U is led by Sharad Yadav: Congress

The faction led by Sharad Yadav is the “real” and secular JD-U while the group led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is “completely drowned in the BJP”, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

Speaking at the ‘Save Composite Culture’ conclave called by Sharad Yadav, Azad congratulated the rebel JD-U leader for “choosing the path of secularism” and parting ways with Nitish Kumar after he allied with the BJP in Bihar.

“The real JD-U is led by Sharad Yadav and the faction led by Bihar Chief Minister is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s JD-U.

“We cannot see the JD-U in Bihar any more as it is completely drowned in the BJP,” Azad said.

Azad also hailed Sharad Yadav for not accepting a cabinet berth in the BJP-led union government.

“He stuck to his principles and refused to accept the ministerial berth offered to him,” the Congress leader said.

Nitish Kumar on July 26 quit the Grand Alliance with the RJD and Congress in Bihar and formed a new government with the BJP’s support a day later.

Sharad Yadav resisted the move, leading to a split in the party. The JD-U then suspended Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar and removed Sharad Yadav as the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha.