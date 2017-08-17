Malegaon blast: SC reserves order on Purohit’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved order on a plea for bail by Prasad Shrikant Purohit, the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast which killed six people.

The bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre reserved the order as Purohit told the court that he was in incarceration for the last nine years and was entitled to be granted bail.

Purohit was in the Army before he formed Abhinav Bharat to fight for a Hindu Rashtra.

Denying his involvement in the incident, Purohit told the court that even assuming that the charges that he had supplied the bomb were true, even then he would have to be out of jail as the offence attracted a maximum of seven years jail term.

But the National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the bail plea, saying there was evidence of his involvement in the Malegaon blast.

Purohit has challenged the April 25 Bombay High Court order which granted bail to another accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

At least six persons were killed in the explosion in Malegaon in Nashik district on September 29, 2008.