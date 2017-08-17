Delhi LG gives nod for doubling Anganwadi workers’ salary

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given approval for the AAP government decision to double salary of Anganwadi workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

“LG has given approval to Delhi government’s decision to double salary of Anganwadi workers. Thank you sir. Although it took 26 days,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that now Anganwadi workers will work with enthusiasm to provide better early childhood care to six lakh children of poor families in Delhi.

On July 22, the Delhi government had decided to double honorarium of around 22,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,678 and from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,839 respectively.

Also, the Anganwadi workers will get an additional Rs 500 for internet bills and helpers will get Rs 250.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and it was pending Lt Governor’s approval