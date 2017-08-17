Assam floods: Ten more die, death toll reach 49

Ten more people died due to flood-related incidents across Assam in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49, officials said on Thursday.

The second wave of floods in Assam since July-end have affected over 30 lakh persons in 24 districts.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority statistics said 31,54,882 persons in 2,584 villages in 24 districts were affected, as of Thursday. Close to two lakh hectares of agricultural lands is under water, the officials said.

The latest 10 deaths were reported from Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Dhubri, South Salmara, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts.

A total of 1,01,0135 persons were housed in 235 relief camps opened by district administrations across the state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had asked district officials to leave no stone unturned to help the marooned people.

The Assam government had sought help of the Army and Border Security Forces to assist the National and State Disaster Relief Forces and civil administration in expediting relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister had gone to New Delhi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brief him on the devastation caused, including damage to road and bridges and other public buildings. Sonowal on Thursday held a meeting with high officials regarding the Assam floods.

Dredging of the Brahmaputra from Sadiya would be taken up from September with the help of five dredgers.

Experts would be roped in for the Brahmaputra Expressway project and and manpower of the Border Roads Organisation used to build the road with sand and silt dug out from the river.

Assam will submit a detailed project report to the Centre for the Brahmaputra Expressway soon.

The Chief Minister requested the Brahmaputra Board to set up a unit in Majuli river island and upscale its manpower to tackle flood on the island as well as in the state.

The Board Director General said it will start three major projects upstream to protect Majuli from flood fury.

A Rs 237 crore road cum embankment project would soon be started on the southern bank of Majuli to tacle flood damage on the island.