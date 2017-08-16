Women should eat with confidence: Henson

Actress Taraji P. Henson has urged women to eat with confidence because she insists ladies spend “too much time” deciding what to eat on a daily basis.

The “Empire” star, who plays outspoken mother Loretha ‘Cookie’ Lyon in the TV series, believes women need to stop spending so much time a day deciding what is best for them to eat and have fewer “feelings of guilt” about what they consume on a regular basis.

“Statistics have shown that it takes the average woman 61 minutes per day to make smart food choices. That is 15 days that we waste our energy on deciding what’s best for us to eat or have feelings of guilt about what we ate. Transfer the negative to positive and take the guess work out when on the go grab,” Henson, 46, posted on her Instagram account.

“Women we spend way too much time doubting our food choices! Shout out to for rallying women to eat with confidence and own it,” she added.