States Diary

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Offers to Join Hands With Lalu Prasad Yadav

In a surprised move All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi extended his friendship to Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) president and former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

While addressing a public meeting in remembrance of party revivalist Abdul Wahed Owaisi in the old city of Hyderabad, Owaisi said, ”Lalu Yadav you cannot defeat BJP alone. If you want to work for the sake of Muslims welfare in Seemanchal, AIMIM is ready to come with you. But don’t think that I am saying this because of fear of the BJP.” Criticizing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who broke ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with Congress- RJD in the state and joined hand with the BJP, Owaisi said that knew Nitish will one day join BJP. Owaisi, who is a sharp critic of Congress party, termed Ahmed Patel as ‘Congress’s Big Muslim leader.’

Senior SP Leader Ashok Bajpai Quits, Joins BJP

Samajwadi Party MLC Ashok Bajpai resigned from the UP Legislative Council, taking the number of party MLCs who have quit recently to four. Three of the SP MLCs, who had resigned, have already joined the BJP and he is also expected to follow suit, sources said. “I am tendering my resignation from the Council membership. I am peeved at the treatment meted to ‘Netaji’ in the party,” Bajpai told reporters after giving his resignation to Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav.

Earlier, sitting SP MLC Dr Sarojini Agarwal switched to BJP tendering resignation from the Legislative Council. On the reasons of her resignation, she had said she was not feeling comfortable in the party as Mulayam was not given any importance. Earlier on July 29, two SP and one BSP MLCs (Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh) had resigned and joined BJP. One BSP MLC Thakur Jaiveer Singh also resigned and joined BJP.

Raman Singh Government Completes 5000 Days in Office

Amid charges of Panama Paper leak, the Raman Singh government in Chhattishgarh completed its consecutive 5000 days in office on August 14th. Singh had taken over as second official and first elected chief minister of the state on December 7, 2003 succeeding Ajit Jogi, the then Congress leader.

During these years, Raman Singh has received praise for his organizational abilities, as reflected in his state’s position with regard to implementation of a programme to improve the conditions of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. The United Nations has also recognized the work done in Chhattisgarh under his leadership and the fiscal management of the state is another aspect for which he is known. He banned Naxalite organizations in Chhattisgarh in 2005 under the “Salwa Judum” initiative, a move supported by the opposition party as well, led by Mahendra Karma who was assassinated by Naxalites on 25 May 2013.

Virbhadra Singh Mocks BJP’s Mission 60 In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh mocked the BJP over its claim that the party would win 60 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls and said he would leave Himachal Pradesh if the Opposition gets even close to the number. Speaking to reporters at Haroli constituency of Una, where he launched projects worth Rs 29.50 crore, the Chief Minister said the Congress was in a “better winning position” than the BJP.

He said that the polls would be fought under his leadership, adding, “No one needs to have any doubts about this. If the BJP wins 60 seats, as it claims, Virbhadra Singh will leave Himachal Pradesh.” This came just two days after AICC general secretary and Himachal in-charge Sushil Kumar Shinde said that the elections would be fought under “collective leadership” of the party and no name would be projected for the Chief Minister’s post.

Stage Set for Merger of Both AIADMK Factions

Setting stage for a possible merger of the two AIADMK factions and the isolation of VK Sasikala’s family, the ruling group in Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister EK Palaniswami said the appointment of TTV Dinakaran as the party’s deputy general secretary was “not acceptable”.

Challenging the decision by Sasikala to appoint her nephew Dinakaran to the post in February, hours before she was sent to a Bengaluru jail in a case of disproportionate assets, a resolution was signed by 27 office-bearers of the “EPS group”. The move is being seen as a signal to the rebel group led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, which had specified Dinakaran’s ouster as one of its main conditions for a merger. The resolution also stated that Dinakaran cannot hold any position in the party since he had failed to maintain his primary membership for five years following his ouster by Jayalalithaa.

Six Rebel Trinamool Congress MLAs Join BJP in Tripura

The BJP last fortnight made its maiden entry into the Tripura state assembly – the oldest continuous Left bastion in the country, with six rebel Trinamool Congress legislators formally joining the saffron party in Agartala. The joining took place in the presence of senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and union minister of state for petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan.

The six Trinamool Congress legislators – Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha, Pranjit Singha Roy, Diba Chandra Hrankhawal, Dilip Sarkar and Biswa Bandhu Sen – also took along with them several thousand supporters when they marched from the Astabal Ground in Agartala to the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan to formally join the BJP. The six legislators were originally elected to the Tripura state assembly in 2013 on Congress party tickets, but had switched over to the Trinamool Congress in June 2016 leaving behind three others in the Congress legislature party.