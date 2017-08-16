Sports Diary

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Get Top 10 Seedings In World Championship

Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu and World No. 8 Kidambi Srikanth have been given fourth and eighth seedings respectively in the BWF World Badminton Championship, which will start in Glasgow on August 21. Two-time bronze medalist at World Championships, Sindhu was just below two-time winner and Olympic champion Carolina Marin. World No. 16 Saina Nehwal, who clinched the silver medal at the 2015 World Championship, has been seeded 12th for the tournament.

Among other Indians in the fray, Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth have been seeded 13th and 15th respectively, while World No. 28 Sameer Verma will begin his campaign as an unseeded player. With World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei withdrawing from the tournament, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun were named as the top and second seeds respectively.

Pakistan Wants U-19 Asia Cup To Be Moved Out Of India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said it wanted the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup to be moved out of India to a neutral venue due to security concerns. India is scheduled to host the tournament in November in Bangalore but a top PCB official said given the present diplomatic situation between the two countries, it would request the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to relocate the venue at its meeting later this week at Colombo.

“We will be taking up this issue with the Asian Cricket Council when its development committee meeting is held in Colombo this weekend,” the PCB official told PTI. He said the PCB didn’t want its players to go through the tensions of not knowing whether they will be able to travel to Bangalore for the event or not.

Liverpool Reject Barcelona’s 100-million Euro Philippe Coutinho Bid

Liverpool has rejected second bid from Barcelona for influential Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho worth 100 million euros. Barcelona is desperate to land the 25-year-old to replace fellow Brazilian Neymar who was sold for a world record 222 million euros to Paris Saint Germain last fortnight. However, the BBC reported that Liverpool have again told Barcelona that Coutinho is not for sale.

The Liverpool Echo newspaper added, “Liverpool have told Barca they will be wasting their time if they come back in with a third offer and are adamant that Coutinho will not be Neymar’s replacement at the Camp Nou.” Barcelona believe Coutinho has the ability to not only replace Neymar alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a star front three, but could also provide cover for 33-year-old captain Andres Iniesta in midfield.

Maria Sharapova Gets China Open Wildcard

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has accepted an invitation to make her seventh appearance at the China Open in Beijing. The five-time Grand Slam champion missed Wimbledon and the entire grass court season with a thigh injury, then was forced to withdraw from her comeback tournament in Stanford with an arm injury. She has played only four tournaments since returning in April from a 15-month doping ban.

“I’m very happy to announce that I will return to Beijing and play the China Open this October. This is especially exciting as it will be my first tournament in Asia this year,” Sharapova said in a statement. Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and home favourites Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai will also take part in the Beijing event, which runs from September 24 to October 8.

Star Indian Boxer Vijender Singh Retains Asia Pacific, Wins Oriental

The legend of Vijender Singh — star Indian boxer — continued to grow as the Indian boxing star outslugged his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to retain the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title on Saturday. Vijender started off cautiously in the first couple of rounds but soon picked up momentum by landing a couple of heavy blows. To Zulpikar’s credit, Vijender didn’t have it easy as the Chinese boxer used his left hand to good effect and soon came back strongly in the next couple of rounds.

It was a double delight for the fans as Vijender also snatched the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title from the Chinese, who is nine years younger to him. It was the 32-year-old Beijing Olympic bronze medalist’s ninth successive win in his professional career.

Hearing Impaired Athletes Demand Equal Treatment With Para-Athletes

The Indian contingent of hearing impaired athletes for the Deaflympics, who had staged a protest at the airport for not getting a proper welcome by the Sports Ministry, have demanded that they should be treated at par with para-athletes. The athletes, who had won five medals including a gold in the Deafolympics held at Samsun in Turkey from July 18 to 30, had refused to leave Delhi airport on maltreatment by Sports Ministry. Later on, they met Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas and put forth the demand that they should be treated at par with para-athletes.

Virender Kumar (74 kg freestyle wrestling) was the lone gold winner for India and his coach Maha Singh Rao said that Srinivas has promised to put up the matter (treating hearing impaired athletes at par with para-athletes) before a Ministry committee.