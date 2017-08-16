Madras HC reserves order on Karti’s petition against lookout circular

The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its order for August 23 on the maintainability of a petition of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, against a CBI lookout circular against him.

Karti Chidambaram had contended that the circular was issued without application of mind by authorities concerned and due to political pressure.

On August 14, the Supreme Court restored the Central Bureau of Investigation lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram, who is facing a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals, and asked him to approach the central probe agency.

The apex court had in effect put on hold the High Court’s August 10 stay on the lookout circular issued against Karti Chidambaram.

The apex court’s Monday order came on a CBI petition that the High Court had no territorial jurisdiction to entertain the plea and stay the lookout notice as the matter is before the Special CBI court in Delhi.

The apex court had directed for further hearing in the case on August 18.