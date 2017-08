Hollywood star Tom Cruise was injured during a building-jumping stunt on the set of his upcoming film “Mission Impossible 6”.

The 55-year-old actor was here on Sunday when he attempted to leap from a rigging onto a building but he fell short of the mark and hit the building, reports tmz.com.

In a video, one can see Cruise limp away and then collapse. He then limps back to the edge of the building and and is pulled away by crew members on the safety team.