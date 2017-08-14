Skin care is important for men too

As compared to women, the skin of men has more collagen and elastin that makes their skin thick and firm and, hence, the signs of ageing appear much later as compared to women. Therefore, it is important for men as well to take care of their skin by following a cleansing routine, say experts.

Rohit Batra, Dermatologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Neha Mittal, Aesthetic and Cosmetic Physician at Dermaworld skin and hair clinic, have listed pointers for men to follow:

* Know your skin type: This is the first step to schedule your skin care routine. Take a tissue test and see if you have dry, oily or combination skin. Generally, people with oily skin tend to have oil on their t-zone (forehead, nose, and chin). Check this using a tissue paper and get to know your skin type.

* Choose products as per skin type: Since there is a difference between the skin of males and females, the products are made specifically keeping in mind all those factors. Make sure to use skin care products mindfully.

* Follow a cleansing routine: Men should wash their face at least twice a day using a mild face wash that suits their skin. As the skin tends to get oily throughout the day and block the pores, it is important to follow a regular cleansing routine. Watch out if it dries your skin and change the products accordingly.

* Exfoliation: All that dirt and oil accumulated on the face results in blackheads or whiteheads and forms a layer of dead skin. Exfoliation sheds off this layer and brings out a smooth, healthy skin. In case you have an oily skin, use salicylic acid-based scrub. A glycolic face wash is also a good buy as it cleanses as well as exfoliates.

* Do not forget SPF: SPF should be an important part of your skin care regime as it protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun that leads to sunburn, tanning and gradually leads to early ageing. For men, a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 is a great option and should be used daily. Reapplying the skin care is the second step to increasing its effectiveness.

* Moisturise: After thorough cleaning and exfoliation, it is important to moisturise your skin to keep it soft and supple. A moisturising cream provides the right amount of moisture to the skin to keep it hydrated and healthy. A hand cream, body lotion are some good options.