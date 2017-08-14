Riteish Deshmukh remembers father on death anniversary

On the 5th death anniversary of Vilasrao Deshmukh, a two-time chief minister of Maharashtra, his son and actor Riteish Deshmukh shared an emotional post on social media.

Riteish on Monday took to Twitter to share a black and white photograph of his father.

“It’s been five years… Have missed you every moment, every hour, everyday. Miss you pappa,” the “Great Grand Masti” actor tweeted.

Vilasrao was diagnosed with cirrhosis in summer 2011. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in the first week of August 2012, where he was diagnosed with liver and kidney failure. He was flown to Chennai for a liver transplant by air ambulance.

Attempts to start the liver transplant failed as a clinically dead man, whose liver and kidney were to be transplanted into the late chief minister of Maharashtra, died the night before the operation. He died due to multiple organ failure.