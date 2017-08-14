Open House

India Can’t Afford Chinese Presence in Doklam Platue

Like the cover story ‘Danger for Dragon’. It seems that Chinese were trying to create concrete roads in the Doklam region. The maps already show tracks which came about as Chinese saw no objection from RGOB. And in typical Chinese fashion, they’ll now claim existence of these tracks as proof of ownership – apart from historical claims.

India simply cannot afford to have Chinese control the Doklam plateau. And has to prevent any further occupation creep beyond what has already happened. If the Chinese were to occupy the Doklam Plateau and place the boundary on ridge-line going east from Gymochen towards Amo-Chu river, they control a dominating ridge-line which overlooks Indian territory across Bhutan.

Ayush Gautam, Guwahati

Abolish Obsolete Revenue Stamp System, Switch to E-stamps

Presently revenue-stamp worth rupee one is required for receipts of amounts over a specified limit which is now rupees 5000 even though payment is made through banks. This is also a useless colonial practice which needs to be altogether abolished. Rather signed receipts become useless in case gumming of revenue-stamps is not proper, because major portion of signature vanishes in case poorly gummed revenue-stamp is somehow removed from the signed receipt with signature made on a revenue-stamp. Central government should replace revenue-stamps by specially printed Revenue-Stamp-Papers.

Revenue-Stamp-Papers printed at Government’s security printing-press on lines of normal stamp-papers may be introduced at cost of say rupees one hundred for heavy transactions of say rupees 50000 and above. If needed, such Revenue-Stamp-Papers of rupees ten denomination may also be introduced for receipts of lower amounts. However such Revenue-Stamp-Papers may not be needed in case payment is received through electronic bank-transfers. Presently pre-receipts of government-payments being made through electronic bank-transfer also require revenue-stamps. However such Revenue-Stamp-Papers should be conveniently available at all post-offices and bank-branches (private and public-sector) apart from other convenient centres by providing a sale-commission.

Madhu Agrawal, New Delhi

Abolish Concept of Oath Commissioners

Notary Public and Oath Commissioners usually authenticate documents for an ‘extra’ fee without actually identifying authenticity of persons having signed the documents, a system prone to frauds and uselessly adding cost. It is time to altogether abolish concept of notary public and oath commissioners. Instead registered medical practitioners, lawyers, chartered-accountants and persons in other such categories apart from gazette officers easily accessible to public should be empowered to attest documents where necessary. It will also be in tune with Central government’s steps to review of all laws of British era to end those colonial laws which have of no relevance now. Considering black-market and back-dated sale of stamp-papers, these must not be sold through private vendors, and rather may be made available in all denominations at all post-offices and bank-branches (private and public-sector) apart from other convenient centers by having a sale-commission.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, New Delhi