CBI moves Supreme Court on Karti Chidambaram

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order staying a lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram in a 2G related matter.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for an early hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Mehta told the court the order staying the lookout notice was received by the CBI on Friday and since the next two days were Saturday and Sunday they were moving the court on Monday for an early hearing.

Mehta told the bench the Madras High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Emerging from the court room, Mehta said that the plea was against stay of lookout notice.

He urged the bench to hear the matter at the end of the board later during the day saying that petition challenging the high court order has already been numbered.