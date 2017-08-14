Bollywood Diary

Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Goes TOPLESS!

The unstoppable Esha Gupta has been blowing the lid off since close to three weeks by posting superhot pictures of herself either wearing lingerie or being topless. Recently, she was seen in a white lingerie eating papaya and today, she has gone completely topless and is seen covering her assets with just a small pomegranate.

This picture is surely one of a kind and arguably the first time we’ve seen a Bollywood actress being this bold in experimenting with glamorous modeling pictures. The lingerie queen shared these hot pics on her Instagram account which set her account ablaze. She crossed all the limits of hotness and is making everyone go weak in the knees! The picture will just make you stop and stare at her and nothing else.

‘Naagin’ Mouni Speaks On Being UPSET With Akshay Kumar’s Gold!

It’s a known fact that actress Mouni Roy will be debuting in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. She has already kickstarted the shooting for this film. Amidst all this, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours that Mouni isn’t pleased with the film since her role is just limited to playing Akky’s love interest.

The ‘Naagin’ fame actress cleared the picture citing, “I really don’t know who plants all these rubbish news.” She further added, “I’m almost sure that some people really hate me. All I have to say is please wait till the film releases. I’m very happy and even more grateful that I’m a part of this project.” The actor, who is bound by a contract, did not divulge other details about the film.

Actress Kangana Can FIGHT For Whatever She Wants

Kangana Ranaut is known as a rebel in Bollywood and the actress took Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan head on. She even called Karan Johar “the flag bearer of nepotism” on his face. At a recent press conference, Kangana opened up about her rebellious character and said that she’ll fight for whatever she wants and that’s how it has been all throughout her life.

She said, “I get things only after I fight for them. Now, I don’t know why it happens. Maybe it is my destiny but I have made peace with it. It has become the norm of my life so I don’t have a problem with that. But, it is okay. But I will take what is mine, be it by fighting or any other means.”

Rohit Shetty SPILLS The Beans About His Next With Ranveer Singh

When Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh teamed up for a commercial for a Chinese food brand, there were talks about the two doing a film together. Later, Rohit even confirmed that he will soon do a film with Ranveer. Recently while talking to the media on the sets of Golmaal Again in Hyderabad, the filmmaker said that his film with ‘Padmavati’ actor will happen soon and also revealed some details about it.

The filmmaker confirmed, “I am going to direct Ranveer very soon. The film will go on floors after he completes Padmavati and Zoya Akhtar’s film.” Rohit even revealed the genre and said that it will be a raw action film. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, both, are slated for a Diwali release.

Sanjay Dutt RETURNS With ‘Father Daughter’ Revenge Drama Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang in his upcoming film Bhoomi as the trailer is power packed and filled with lots of action, love and heart-wrenching scenes between a father and daughter and this revenge drama has won the hearts of people. The trailer is one of a kind and at the end, you’ll realise it truly has a powerful and strong message.

During the press conference of the trailer release, Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that she was indeed nervous to work with a star like him, but his hug calmed her down and that gave her confidence. Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi is all set to hit the theatres on September 22, 2017. The film is directed by Omung Kumar.

Imtiaz Ali Calls Ranbir Kapoor A DISASTER

Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali have worked together in films like Rockstar and Tamasha. Recently, on a chat show, Neha Dhupia asked Imtiaz whether he has worked with the flirts of Bollywood. And you will be surprised after knowing what he revealed about Ranbir Kapoor, who is known as one of the biggest flirts of Bollywood.

Talking about Ranbir Imtiaz said, “Ranbir I think is the biggest disaster. I think he is a victim of flirtation rather than the guys who propagate it, the propagator, flirts.” ”Ranbir Kapoor? The same chap? Is he a flirt? Not at all! I mean he tries.” ”He tries but he just gets very nervous about it. There was a time when he kind of liked a girl in Delhi.’