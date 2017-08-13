Paris Hilton enjoys boating with boyfriend Chris

Socialite Paris Hilton looked happy during her holiday in Formentera with her boyfriend Chris Zylka as they enjoyed a boating session together.

Hilton was spotted in a lacy red dress as she held hands with the actor as they crossed the beach and took a ride in a small boat on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Hilton accessorised her ensemble with a massive red-rimmed pair of sunglasses, as well as with a black bag.

She was seen strolling around while resting her hand on Zylka’s shoulders.

Zylka was seen wearing a green and white patterned pair of swimming trunks along with matching black-and-white baseball cap and black T-shirt.