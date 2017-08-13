Jessica Biel eats clean

Actress Jessica Biel tries to eat “really clean”, but still has cheat days where she “goes big”.

“I don’t really do anything super special with my diet. I try to eat really clean… fruits and vegetables, fish, etc. Don’t get me wrong, I like my cheat days and I go big,” Biel said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

And in order to stay in shape, Biel, 35, likes to do online exercise classes.

Speaking during a Reddit AMA with fans, she explained: “Daily routine… I go back and forth between yoga and circuit training.

“There’s a website…it’s basically like a monthly membership thing where you have access. You can do it all, anytime, anywhere. I’m not affiliated with them at all, just think they’re a really good resource.”

She tries her best to get her two-year-old son Silas, who she has with husband Justin Timberlake, to eat healthily, but often has to resort to “hiding” vegetables in foods he likes.

Asked for tips on getting youngsters to eat vegetables, she replied: “Yes, hide them! I hide vegetables in eggs, quiche, stews soups, smoothies…I hide vegetables everywhere I possibly can.”

Biel tries to eat well, she says one of the reasons why she loves to travel so much is the opportunities it gives her to try new foods.

She said: “I think my favourite hobby of all time is travelling and going to places I’ve never been before… getting out of my comfort zone and doing all kinds of crazy treks… and yeah, basically eating my way all over the world.”