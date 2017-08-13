Five killed in Kashmir gunfight

Two soldiers and three militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

The three militants, who are yet to be identified, were holed up in a house in Awneera village.

“The encounter has ended, but searches are continuing in the area,” the police said, adding that two other militants had escaped.

Three soldiers were injured in the gunfight. They were were shifted to an Army base hospital in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh area.

Acting on specific information, the security forces surrounded the village on Saturday evening upon which they were fired at by the militants that resulted in the gunfight, a police spokesman said.

According to local media reports, the youth clashed with the security forces to break the cordon around the village.

Seven civilians sustained pellet injuries.