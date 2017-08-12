Vikas Barala, friend sent to judicial custody

Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were on Saturday sent to judicial custody by a court here in the attempted abduction and stalking case involving an IAS officer’s daughter.

Presenting the accused in the court here, Chandigarh Police, which had taken a two-day police remand on Thursday, did not seek further custody.

The police had earlier sought their remand to reconstruct the crime scene.

Both were re-arrested on Wednesday after they were booked under non-bailable offences, including attempt to abduct Varnika Kundu, under Section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine person) and Section 511 (attempt to commit offence punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vikas and Ashish have denied that they intended to abduct the woman, who is a disc jockey.

Varnika Kundu, 29, daughter of Haryana Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Kundu, had complained to police that the two accused had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on August 4-5 night