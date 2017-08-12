Two brothers die cleaning sewage plant in Delhi

In another incident of deaths in a sewer, two brothers died of suffocation while cleaning a sewage plant of a city mall on Saturday, police said.

Also, their father, who was working with them, and a fireman, who went to rescue them, have been admitted to a city hospital after they too suffered from suffocation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said that Yusuf, 50, and his sons Jahangir, 24, and Izaz, 22, went to clean a sewage plant at Aggarwal Fun City Mall in Anand Vihar in east Delhi on Saturday. The incident happened around 1 p.m.

When asked about the deaths, Prasad told IANS that the two didn’t have any safety equipment on and no one has been arrested so far.

The brothers were residents of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, which borders Delhi, according to police.

“They collapsed after being suffocated due to gases and a fireman Mahipal who went to rescue them also inhaled the gas,” Prasad said.

Police said that though they were rushed to a hospital, Jahangir was declared brought dead and Izaz died later on.

The DCP said that Yusuf and Mahipal are undergoing treatment and added that a case has been registered.

On Sunday, three persons had died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar area of south Delhi.

Earlier last month, four persons had died in the national capital after inhaling poisonous gases as they entered to clean a water harvesting tank in Ghitorni area of south Delhi.

In both the cases, lack of safety equipment for the workers came to light after the tragedy.