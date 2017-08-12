Threat of economic slowdown is real: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday said the economic slowdown is real as stated by the government’s Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley believed him.

“Economic slowdown is real. CEA says so. Will PM and FM believe him,” Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

“The CEA speaks truth to power cautiously. Don’t shoot the messenger,” he added.

Chidambaram was reacting to the Economic Survey-II 2016-17 which predicts that the economy may not be able to clock the growth rate of 7.5 per cent targeted in the pre-budget survey and that it was facing deflationary pressures