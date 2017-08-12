Third Test: India reach 329/6 at stumps vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan spinners struck with five wickets even as India rode on opener Shikhar Dhawan’s whirlwind century to reach 329/6 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final Test at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Stumper Wriddhiman Saha (13 batting) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (1 batting) survived the final two overs of the day after Ravichandran Ashwin (31) fell to left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando with the second new ball.

Resuming the final session at 235/3, left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara struck with the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane (17) before chinaman Lakshan Sandakan packed back skipper Virat Kohli (42).

For the hosts, Pushpakumara (3/40) and Sandakan (2/84) were the pick of the bowlers