Gorakhpur children deaths: UP Health Minister to review

Following the deaths of over 30 children at a Gorakhpur hospital, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh and Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon left for the town on Saturday to review the situation.

The children at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital died over the past few days due to encephalitis after reported lack of oxygen supply in their wards.

The visit, officials informed, was to take stock of the situation at the ground level and also to prepare a detailed report.

The two Ministers, before leaving for the parliamentary constituency and hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apprised him of the situation.