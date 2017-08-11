Sharad Yadav free to choose his path: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that senior party leader Sharad Yadav, who has expressed himself against the alliance between his party and the BJP in the state, is free to choose his path.

“The party has taken a decision with everyone’s consensus. He (Sharad Yadav) is free to make his own decisions,” Nitish Kumar told reporters outside Parliament.

His remarks came a day after former party president Sharad Yadav declared he was still with the Grand Alliance of the RJD and Congress.

“I still stand with Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) that was given a mandate by 11 crore people in Bihar in the 2015 assembly polls to rule for five years,” Yadav had told the media after landing at the Patna airport from Delhi.

Nitish Kumar, President of the Janata Dal-United, on July 26 resigned as the Chief Minister of the state dumping the 20-month-old Grand Alliance comprising the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

He again took oath as the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP on July 27.

The JD-U President also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss developmental issues of the state and said that he will come back again this month to have a detailed meeting.